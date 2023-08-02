How Long It Took to Build Famous Landmarks

Tom Blank of Weird History took a rather forthright look at the length of time famous landmark buildings and structures took to complete, going as far back as the Coliseums of Ancient Rome and the Ancient Greek Parthenon. Other buildings include the Pyramid of Giza, the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, Notre Dame, the Statue of Liberty, Stonehenge, and the Great Wall of China.

Great structures capture our imagination and give us a lasting collective heritage. (They also provide the backdrop to innumerable selfies.) But while they may last for centuries, these familiar objects have widely divergent building times. Some take decades to erect, others just a few years. Still others have been slowly created over centuries.