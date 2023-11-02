Hawaiian Sanctuary Provides Safe Home for 660 Stray Cats While Protecting Local Birds

Keoni Vaughn of the wonderful Lanai Cat Sanctuary in Hawai’i and his team provide a loving home to more than 660 stray cats in the area, keeping them healthy and providing socialization so that they can be easily adopted. The other important reason they are providing a safe home for the cats is also to save the population of birds who nest on the ground.

All of this started with just one little injured kitten. Cats were starving, getting hit by cars, no vet living on the island. There are several species of endangered birds that habitat this island. Those seabirds are super vulnerable to cats because they nest on the ground. Our mission is to save the feral cats but also to help protect native birds.