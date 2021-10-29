La Calavera Catrina Sugar Skull Puppet Explains the Meaning and Traditions of Día de los Muertos

As part of their Halloween celebration, The Kidspace Museum created a video in which a sugar skull puppet in the likeness of La Calavera Catrina explains the meaning, origins, and traditions of the holiday Día de los Muertos in a very friendly and informative manner. The holiday, which originated in Mexico, takes place on the first and second days of November and remembers those we have lost with altars, food, music, and decorations such as sugar skulls.

DÍa de los Muertos is a beautiful and colorful holiday from Mexico where we celebrate our loved ones that are no longer with us. It is the best way to honor and remember them.

via The Kid Should See This