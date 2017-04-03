Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Kurt Quinn Demonstrates His Talent for Talking Backwards During a Series of Unusual Situations

by at on

Destin Sandlin, host of Smarter Every Day invited fellow vlogger, banjo player and comedian Kurt Quinn to his home in Alabama to get a personal demonstration of Quinn’s unique talent of phonetically talking backwards. Throughout this demonstration, Sandlin put Quinn into a series of very unusual situations, which included talking backwards to entire menagerie of animals, talking backwards while standing in between two AK-47 rifles simultaneously firing, but the thing that almost broke Quinn’s big brain, was trying to talk backwards while playing the banjo.

I felt good while i was doing this song that i’ve played a million times and you through the word in and then my brain just forgot about this [the banjo]. …give me a break, what are we doing if not doing it right?

A post shared by Kurt Quinn (@kurtquinn) on

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.