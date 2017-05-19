Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

70-Year-Old Kung Fu Master Li Liangui Demonstrates the Body Contorting Art of Suogugong

by at on

Great Big Story visited 70-year-old kung fu master Li Liangui to talk about how he spent the last 50 years contorting his body into impossible positions while practicing the ancient art of suogugong (body shrinking).

For the past 50 years, kung fu master Li Liangui has been contorting his body into seemingly impossible positions as he practices one of the more unusual Chinese martial arts. The 70-year-old is an expert in suogugong—or body shrinking kung fu— in which practitioners dislocate their joints to help them achieve unlikely positions and feats of contortion. But this is no simple story of double-jointedness. Liangui is among the world’s last suogugong masters, and his ability to withstand pain has given him the flexibility and bones of a 30-year-old.

Body Folding Kung Fu With a Master

A post shared by Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) on

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.