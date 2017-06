A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on May 25, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

While at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, The Junk Food Aisle took a photo of Jelly Belly‘s upcoming Krispy Kreme flavored jelly beans that will be releasing soon. The flavors featured were “cinnamon apple filled, strawberry iced, original glazed, glazed blueberry cake, and chocolate iced with sprinkles.”

via The Junk Food Aisle, Foodiggity