‘Coming Undone’ by Korn Brilliantly Mashed Up With ‘Feel It Still’ by Portugal. The Man

Remix master Bill McClintock brilliantly mashed up “Coming Undone” by Korn with “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, with a little “Into the Void” by Black Sabbath to round things out.

Korn. In a Can – “Still Coming Undone”

Like all of McClintock’s other mashups, this one just works so well. Bravo!