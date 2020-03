Street food vlogger Yummyboy captured up-close footage of a Korean tornado omelette being prepared at Eggthumb in Seoul, South Korea . This visually incredible dish is made of scrambled eggs that are twisted and turned with chopsticks so as to resemble the cyclonic force for which it was named.

Price Location Information- Tornado Omurice: KRW 8,700 (USD 7.4) White Magma Omurice: KRW 10,500 (USD 9.0)

via Boing Boing