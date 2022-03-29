A Pair of Kookaburras on Both Sides of a Wire Engage in Beak-to-Beak Tug of War Over a Morsel of Food

While walking in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville in New South Wales, resident Brett Sutton mentioned that he heard a commotion from above and looked up to investigate. He then saw a pair of determined kookaburras on either side of an electrical wire engaging in a beak-to-beak standoff over a morsel of food. When a third bird came over to see what was happening, the bird hanging in mid-air lost focus and let go.

