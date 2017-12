Connor Margetts, the proud human to Dacelo, a laughing kookaburra, decided to record the bird’s distinctive quality to see what it would sound like in slow motion. While the kookaburra is a relatively small kingfisher, the tone coming out of that slow motion laugh seemed like it belonged to a great ape of some sort, rather than from a little bird.

This is what Dacelo sounds like in real time at regular speed.

