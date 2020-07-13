A Beautifully Realistic Koi Pond Cake

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Home baker Grace, who goes by the name petrichoro, created an absolutely beautiful realistic koi pond mousse cake for Father’s Day. Grace used agar jelly to create the appearance of water. She also made the fish and lilies by hand. Everything on the cake is edible, so long as a little fiber isn’t minded.

everything on the cake is edible! (the cattail stems are little pieces of dry bamboo, and bamboo is *technically* edible, right? it was my first time working with bean paste and agar-based jello so there was a lot of trial and error, I was up til 5am but i’d say it was worth it

Grace also creates other entertaining foods and desserts.

via DeMilked