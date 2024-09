Knitted Frog Bakes a Strawberry Pie For a Knitted Toad

Materials artist India Rose Crawford created a lovely stop motion dioramic scene in which a knitted anthropomorphic frog simply named “Frog” lovingly prepared a strawberry pie for her good friend, a knitted toad named “Toad”, who came to her home for a tea party.

Frog and Toad enjoying their tea party. Frog baked a delicious strawberry pie with fresh wild strawberries for the occasion

The Pair Had Previously Foraged for Wild Strawberries

Frog Also Made a Holiday Pie for Toad

via Everlasting Blort