Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Italian Knife Vendor Cuts Produce Into Transparent, Paper Thin Slices With a Super Sharp Tool of His Trade

by at on

Paper Thin Slices Knife Vendor

Italian knife vendor Giacomo Giovannitti filmed himself expertly slicing fruits and vegetables with astoundingly transparent, paper thin results. While this type of prep work takes an immense amount of skill, the super sharp Japanese knife he employed definitely helped the process along quite well.

Giacomo Giovannitti, from Bologna, has worked with Japanese knives for over 10 years, and in the video he shows the supreme skills he has acquired, cutting tomatoes, potatoes, zucchini, cucumber, apple and radish so thin that the slices are almost transparent.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP