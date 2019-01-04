Italian Knife Vendor Cuts Produce Into Transparent, Paper Thin Slices With a Super Sharp Tool of His Trade

Italian knife vendor Giacomo Giovannitti filmed himself expertly slicing fruits and vegetables with astoundingly transparent, paper thin results. While this type of prep work takes an immense amount of skill, the super sharp Japanese knife he employed definitely helped the process along quite well.

Giacomo Giovannitti, from Bologna, has worked with Japanese knives for over 10 years, and in the video he shows the supreme skills he has acquired, cutting tomatoes, potatoes, zucchini, cucumber, apple and radish so thin that the slices are almost transparent.