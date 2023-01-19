Ginger Kittens Play Mother to a Brood of Baby Ducklings

Little ginger kittens happily took turns playing mom to an adorable brood of baby ducklings, keeping them warm inside a basket of cuteness as they slept and giving them a comforting nuzzle when needed. According to their human, everyone is content with this relationship.

The ducklings cannot sleep without the warmth of the mother cat.

The resident bunnies wanted to join in on the fun.

When the kittens run and chase each other, the bunnys and the ducklings play together happily and adorably.