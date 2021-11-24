A Playful Little Kitten Who Has Two Pairs of Ears

A sweet kitten named Midas, who lives in Ankara, Turkey, has a beautiful dark gray coat, big green eyes, a recessive jaw, and two pairs of ears – each growing on either side of her little head. Midas, who is four months old, was born with a recessive gene that causes this particular mutation. While Midas’ look is rare, it does not seem to affect her daily life in any way. According to her human, Canis Dosemeci, Midas is a very playful kitten.

Our Midas is very playful cat. She likes to cuddle and sit on my lap and sleep on my lap. She gets along with the dog …Yeah we’re a big family. We have never thought of buying a cat, we just wanted to rescue a cat from the street and we wanted to adopt her.