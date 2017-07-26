An Adorable Little Tuxedo Kitten With a Well Defined Silhouette of a Crouching Black Cat on His Nose

While out one day, Japanese Twitter user TOKAITRICK_bot came across a litter of kittens in the company of their watchfulmother. Upon closer inspection, he noticed that one of the kittens had an uncanny well defined silhouette of a crouching black cat across his nose and part of his little face.
