In 2015, a teeny tiny messy kitten named Clover laid back and luxuriated in Luna x Mars hands while the water from the bathroom tap flowed over her little tummy. According to Mars, Clover was learning to eat at the time.

Clover gets really messy learning how to eat. She loves bath time and the feeling of water on her belly!

More recently in 2016, a litter of four orphaned siamese kittens experienced the same sort of underwater bliss at about the same age.

via Pleated-Jeans