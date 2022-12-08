Little Kitten Snuggles a Big Fluffy Sleeping Dog

A tiny British shorthair kitten named Nelson tiptoed up to a sleeping Samoyed named Meeko and snuggled luxuriously against the dog’s fluffy white fur. Meeko refused to let an active kitten interrupt his nap and barely opened his eyes, even when Nelson flopped down next to his face.



When your dog is so fluffy, that even the cats can’t stop cuddling him

Another British shorthair named Moana also does this with Meeko with the same results.

Moana is born last december. 1 month later, Meeko came to us as a puppy. So they literally grew up together. Moana loves Meeko so much. She cuddles him everyday, and Meeko can’t be bothered