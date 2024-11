Tiny Kitten Inadvertently Plays Part of ‘The Entertainer’ While Walking Across the Keys on a Piano

Musician French Fuse (Jerry Manoukian) captured adorable footage of a tiny kitten walking across a piano, inadvertently playing an original song that sounded a lot like the classic Scott Joplin rag “The Entertainer”, with a nod to Debussy at the end. French Fuse named the song the kitten played “Raindrop” by Catkovski.

Kittysh Catkovski playing the piano. This is “Raindrop” by Catkovski