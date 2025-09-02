Cat Sanctuary Founder Rescues a Discarded Black Kitten Stranded on a Busy South Florida Highway

While Franco Antonio Blanco of Homeless Kitty Haven was out driving when he and his passenger, Nicky, saw a tiny black kitten stranded in the middle of a very busy South Florida highway and pulled over to bring the little kitten to the safety of his car. Blanco said that the timing couldn’t be better.

I’m driving on the inside lane right next to the median. There is a cat on the road. So, I pull over. Coincidentally, we run a cat rescue in South Florida. The fact that it was us that happened to be there, it’s an absolute blessing.

Surprisingly, the kitten was completely unharmed, despite the fact that he may have been heinously discarded from a car window on the highway.

I still don’t know how I saw him. This tiny soul…it appears it went flying out of a car then I saw the car behind clip the side of something small and black…when it moved it’s when I realized it was a cat.

Blanco took the kitten, whom he named Lucky, to the vet and then where he accompanies his newly adopted humans everywhere.

We take him with us everywhere we go. And he’s getting so big.

