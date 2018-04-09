Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fully Articulating Kinetic Video Camera Robot That Is Positioned Using an Xbox Controller

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

KIRA Camera Precision Movement

Marques Brownlee of MXBHD traveled to Portland, Oregon to meet with the folks at Motorized Precision. While he was there, he learned about KIRA, their amazing kinetic robotic camera. KIRA is designed to be portable, moves with fully articulated fluidity, offers live tracking features and is remotely positioned with an Xbox controller.

The robot is controlled with an Xbox controller which has enough buttons to hit every axis so you get forward and backward you get up and down pan left and pan right tilt up and tilt down and even roll clockwise or roll counterclockwise and once you’ve set the position you can move the robot through space and time….

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP