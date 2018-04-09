A Fully Articulating Kinetic Video Camera Robot That Is Positioned Using an Xbox Controller

Marques Brownlee of MXBHD traveled to Portland, Oregon to meet with the folks at Motorized Precision. While he was there, he learned about KIRA, their amazing kinetic robotic camera. KIRA is designed to be portable, moves with fully articulated fluidity, offers live tracking features and is remotely positioned with an Xbox controller.

The robot is controlled with an Xbox controller which has enough buttons to hit every axis so you get forward and backward you get up and down pan left and pan right tilt up and tilt down and even roll clockwise or roll counterclockwise and once you’ve set the position you can move the robot through space and time….