A 1996 Pencil Test Pitch Trailer for ‘King of the Hill’ That Breaks the Fourth Wall With Character Introductions

Don Smith posted an amusing 1996 pencil test pitch trailer for the animated series King of the Hill that quite hilariously broke the fourth wall while introducing each character, including Hank Hill, Peggy Hill, Bobby Hill, Luanne Platter, and Hank’s trio of friends Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer, each in their own distinct voices.

Hank (voiced by Mike Judge) also offered advice as to which advertisers and accessories would be appropriate for the show and predicts who would be the most popular character of them all.

A pencil test of the television series pitch trailer Heart of Texas Productions (Austin, TX) produced in 1996 for Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Here are Mike Judge and Greg Daniels talking about the origins of the show.

via Boing Boing