Greg Olijnyk, an engineering graphic designer in Melbourne, Australia creates remarkably intricate and incredibly detailed sculptures made only with “cardboard, glue, toothpicks, scalpel blades, coffee, whisky”. These sculptures are rather Steampunk in nature, utilizing the design and technological aesthetic of a bygone era with the unexpected flexibility of cardboard. Each sculpture is a kinetic marvel, with articulating joints, moving parts, and working lights where needed.

