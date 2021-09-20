A Live Looping Remix of Macka B’s ‘Cucumba’ Rap

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) did a live looping remix of Macka B‘s rap “Cucumba” (cucumber) from his album Health is Wealth. Aside from adding a nice rhythmic beat to Macka B’s song, Scott also performed a short solo on a homemade “trucumba”, which was made from the mouthpiece of a trumpet, a hollowed-out cucumber, and a plastic funnel.

Macka B X The Kiffness – Cucumba (Cucumber Rap)

Scott also made hilarious references to the relationship that cats have with cucumbers.

Here’s Macka B’s original song.