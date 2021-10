‘La La La’ Singing Dog Remixed Into a Catchy Song

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) did a live looping remix of Momo, the “la la la” singing dog. Scott seamlessly incorporated the dog’s innate sense of rhythm with a catchy song that captures the spirit of Momo’s distinctive words.

We’re flying so high, don’t even know why, la la la, hey. We’re on Cloud 9, the stars have aligned. Our hearts are entwined with three simple la’s. La la la hey.

Here’s the original video of Momo singing “Lalala”.