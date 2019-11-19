Yummy Food Plushies With Cute Names by Kidrobot

In 2012, we wrote about a delicious looking pancake plush toy by Heidi Kenney for Kidrobot. Since that time Kidrobot has expanded their mouth-watering collection of food plushies into a whole Yummy World.

In this world lives enticing residents with cute names, such as Zoey and the Yumyumables, Charlie the Cherry Pie, Soft Serve Sally, Bo Bacon, Jeni and the Jelly Beans, Bruce Banana and Camille and the Yummy Meal XL, and of course the plush pancake, just to name a few.

With signature “googley” eyes and a dashed smile, Yummy World brings life to baked goods, fruits, vegetables, and beyond. Yummy World is a reminder that life is sweet, salty, and most of all, delicious. Yummy World is an exclusive Kidrobot brand and comes in plush versions, keychains and vinyl mini figures.

via Technabob