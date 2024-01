A Giant Statue of Kid Cudi Appeared on the East River in New York City to Promote His New Album “INSANO”

This afternoon I spotted a giant statue of Kid Cudi on a barge being pulled by a tugboat making its way up the East River in New York City. I wasn’t sure what it was at first, but my friend Steven Rojas informed me that it was part of a promotion for Kid Cudi’s new album “INSANO”.

The statue has also made appearances in Paris and Long Beach.

Here’s what the statue looks like installed Paris. Some people are upset saying that it is a bit too “demonic”!