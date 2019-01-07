Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cleverly Designed Ceiling Fans With Short Curved Blades That Are Ideal For Use in Tight Spaces

by at on

Kichler Terna Ceiling Fans

The Terna Collection by Kichler is a very cleverly designed line of pendant ceiling fans with short curved blades that revolve around the light fixture itself. The shape of the fans is somewhat reminiscent of a cuttlefish mantle margin, which waves as the cephalopod glides through the water. These fans ares also good for those with low ceilings, limited space or perhaps for those who just don’t like long ceiling fan blades. Cole Semankor of Vintage Fans and More made a video showing the fans in action.

Terna offers the fun and whimsy of a pinwheel, modernized. The size and scale make it ideal for use in small spaces or in multiples. Think walk in closets, dining nooks or over a desk.

Kichler Terna

Kichler Terna

Kichler Terna Bronze

Kichler Terna Lounge

via The Gadgeteer, Mike Shouts




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP