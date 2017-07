Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

KFC in the UK teamed up with Kristian Nairn, the actor who plays Hodor on Game of Thrones, to recreate the emotional “Hold the Door” scene from HBO‘s hit television series in their brilliant new ad for the Original Recipe Ricebox Meal.

The lunchtime rush. A hungry horde. Only one man can hold them back.

The KFC Ricebox. The same great Original Recipe chicken, just with rice instead of fries.