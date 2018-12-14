A KFC Fire Log That Smells Like Fried Chicken

KFC has partnered with Enviro-Logs to create a fire log that smells like their signature fried chicken. Once the environmentally friendly, quick starting log is set aflame, the delicious aroma of the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices are released to waft freely about the room, offering a welcoming environment for all.

Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma,’How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?’ …Pick up a firelog today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken..

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

via The Daily Meal, Geekologie