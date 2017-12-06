Colorful Custom Keyboard Keys With Tiny Fidget Spinners Mounted on Top

Nope. Your eyes do not deceive you. You can’t consider yourself a true fidgeter unless all aspects of your workstation are fidgetable. Hammer (the same company behind the Lagoon and SA Carbon spacebars) understands this better than almost anyone. So they went ahead and made an artisan keycap with a spinnable top shaped just like the spinners you see on the streets. While we can’t promise you it will help you focus, we can promise you it will make your keyboard more fun—not to mention it comes in six different vibrant colors.

