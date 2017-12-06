Laughing Squid

Colorful Custom Keyboard Keys With Tiny Fidget Spinners Mounted on Top

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer has created a colorful series of artisan keyboard keys that each come with a spinnable top designed to look and function just like the classic hand-held fidget spinners we have all come to know and love. The vibrant keyboard keys are available to purchase from the Massdrop website.

Nope. Your eyes do not deceive you. You can’t consider yourself a true fidgeter unless all aspects of your workstation are fidgetable. Hammer (the same company behind the Lagoon and SA Carbon spacebars) understands this better than almost anyone. So they went ahead and made an artisan keycap with a spinnable top shaped just like the spinners you see on the streets. While we can’t promise you it will help you focus, we can promise you it will make your keyboard more fun—not to mention it comes in six different vibrant colors.

Colorful Custom Keyboard Keys With Spinnable Tops That Look and Function Like Fidget Spinners

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

Hammer Fidget Spinner Artisan Keycap

images via Massdrop

via Popular Mechanics

Related Laughing Squid Posts

