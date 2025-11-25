Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear Hilariously Go Behind the Scenes of the 1978 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In the 1978 PBS holiday special Hip Hip Parade, reporter Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz) hilariously went behind the scenes of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and provided hilarious running commentary on what they were seeing.

Hello, this is Kermit the Frog and I’m here to report on the Thanksgiving Day Parade here on public television and today we’re standing on Central Park West near 77th Street and we’re about to what it is all about….This is Fozzie, Fozzie Bear.

Kermit and Fozzie toured the floats and balloons featured that year, including the Sesame Street float, which featured a giant Kermit the Frog balloon. When Fozzie found out, he wanted to know if he had one too. Kermit gently avoided the subject.

Fozzie: That’s you that’s …You didn’t tell me about you Kermit: Well I happen to be … Yes I’m a balloon in the parade. Fozzie: That means that I must have a balloon somewhere Kermit: Let me change the subject

They previously engaged in equally hilarious existential banter during a 1979 camera test.

