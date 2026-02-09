A Staggeringly Beautiful Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover of the Classic Toto Song ‘Rosanna’

Japanese guitar virtuoso Kent Nishimura performed a staggeringly beautiful acoustic fingerstyle cover of the classic Toto song “Rosanna”. As in previous videos, Nishimura not only played the chords of the song but added in the primary vocal line, and a badass lead as well.

Fingerstyle arrangement by Kent Nishimura Tuning: CGDGCE (half step down)

Nishimura also did an amazing fingerstyle cover of the Toto song “Africa”, which was previously known as the internet’s favorite song.

