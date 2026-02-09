A Staggeringly Beautiful Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover of the Classic Toto Song ‘Rosanna’

Japanese guitar virtuoso Kent Nishimura performed a staggeringly beautiful acoustic fingerstyle cover of the classic Toto song “Rosanna”. As in previous videos, Nishimura not only played the chords of the song but added in the primary vocal line, and a badass lead as well.

Fingerstyle arrangement by Kent Nishimura

Tuning: CGDGCE (half step down)

Nishimura also did an amazing fingerstyle cover of the Toto song “Africa”, which was previously known as the internet’s favorite song.

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



