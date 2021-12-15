Keanu Reeves Explains the ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

While appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a very affable Keanu Reeves explained the meaning of the “Sad Keanu” meme to the inquiring host. As it turns out, he was hungry and in the midst of eating a sandwich. He also stated that the meme became the inspiration for the lead character of the BOOM! Studios comic book series “BRZRKR”.

Keanu Reeves talks about his involvement with a new comic book called “BRZRKR,” and helps Stephen understand the true sentiment portrayed in the popular ‘Sad Keanu’ meme.

Earlier in the show, Reeves talked about his new film The Matrix Resurrections.

Keanu Reeves returns to the show to talk to Stephen about his new film, “The Matrix Resurrections,” and talks about the journey his character Thomas Anderson has taken over the course of the series.