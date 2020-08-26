Kayaker Documents an Epic Ride Down the Extremely Narrow Sections of the Beautiful El Rio Claro in Chile

Traveling sportsman Dane Jackson, the “guy in the pink kayak”, captured an epic ride down the gorgeous Rio Claro, near Molina, Chile with his GoPro. This remarkable run included a few incredibly narrow spots and a gorgeous view of the high rocky banks on the side.

The Rio Claro is a river that you can only truly appreciate its glory, and many sections are only possible to access, by kayaking it. It is about as narrow and committing as kayaking gets. It is one of my favorite runs in the world and by far one of the most beautiful.