Kayaker Vertically Plunges Down a 113 Foot Waterfall

Champion kayaker Dane Jackson quite skillfully sent himself safely down the near vertical drop of the Toketee Falls in Douglas County, Oregon. Jackson was rightfully quite proud of this amazing accomplishment.

Just as glorious as I’d hoped…

This amazing waterfall is one of Oregon’s most famous and plunges down 113 feet (34 meters) in two stages.

The North Umpqua River has carved a sinuous gorge out of the lava flow, resulting in a waterfall of 113 feet in height – a 28-foot upper tier which plunges into a pool flanked by a deep alcove, followed by an 85-foot plunge into a large pool.

via ViralHog