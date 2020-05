While in Ecuador’s Yasuni National Park, wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured footage of a very well hidden katydid whose entire body visually blended into the white bark of a tree. As Weiller previously stated, the katydid is truly the “master of disguise”.

Katydid (Haemodiasma sp.) mimicking a bark. Rio Napo, Yasuni, Ecuador

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips