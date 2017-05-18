Laughing Squid

Katy Perry Participates in an Interactive Food Exhibit That Catches Museum Patrons by Surprise

Katy Perry Underneat the Plate Cover Dome

On an amusing episode of “Derek Does Stuff with a Friend“, which is produced for Vanity Fair by Condé Nast Entertainment, host Derek Blasberg enlisted patrons of the Whitney Museum of Art to participate in an art installation by artist Katheryn Hudson. When they entered, they saw a set table with a giant metal plate cover in the middle to portray the artist’s theme of abundance. Only when the lid came off, did the patrons realize that the artist was actually singer Katy Perry, who had perched herself underneath the metal dome with only her head peaking through the plate on the table.

On the latest episode of “Derek Does Stuff with a Friend,” Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg take a trip to the Whitney Museum in New York City. Katy is in disguise as artwork as Derek guides museum patrons to the very special exhibit.

