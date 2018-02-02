Katana Air, A Completely Cable Free Amplifier That Uses Transmitters to Communicate With the Guitar

Meet the Katana-Air, the world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier. Featuring new cutting-edge wireless guitar technology developed by BOSS, the Katana-Air gives you the freedom to jam and practice without hassling with guitar cables. And with support for battery operation, there’s no need to plug into AC either, so you can literally play anywhere.

The Boss Katana-Air guitar amplifier is a modern marvel that requires neither cables nor outlets of any kind to play . Its petite size makes it portable and the standby mode makes it ready to go at a moment’s notice. The amp runs on batteries for 12 hours at a time and uses motion sensing transmitters to communicate with the instrument, which gives guitarists plenty of room to move while they play. File this amp in the really, really want column.

