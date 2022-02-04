KardiaMobile Card, A Credit Card Sized EKG Reader

AliveCor, a heart health-focused company in Mountainview, California, has developed the KardiaMobile Card, a really handy EKG (electrocardiogram) reader the size of a credit card that fits in a user’s wallet.

Arrhythmias don’t wait for the doctor’s office, so we created KardiaMobile Card, a portable, durable personal EKG that goes anywhere you go. …The future of heart health is here, and it fits in your wallet. KardiaMobile Card is our most advanced single-lead personal EKG that goes anywhere you go.

The KadiaMobile Card is Bluetooth enabled, meaning that it connects seamlessly to the Karida phone app, available both on Apple and Google Play, without the need for an internet connection.

.KardiaMobile Card uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your phone and record medical-grade EKGs—no WiFi required, so you can take your EKG anywhere. …To use your Kardia device, you must download the Kardia app on a compatible device running at least Apple iOS 10.3.3, or at least Android OS 6.0.

The card comes with a one-year membership that allows the user to track their cardiac history.

KardiaMobile Card includes KardiaCare, our one-of-a-kind heart health membership. KardiaCare provides you with exclusive features that will help you better understand and manage your heart health.