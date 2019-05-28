Laughing Squid

K9 Cinemas, A Pet-Friendly Movie Theater in Texas That Shows Dog-Themed Films and Serves Free Wine

K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas is a wonderful pet-friendly theater that shows dog-themed movies seven days per week. While being able to bring your dog to the movies is a huge benefit in itself, the theater also offers free bottomless wine and/or whiskey with every $15 ticket purchase and intermission time for both human and pooch take care of specific needs. The theater was founded by Eric Lankford who found a huge gap in the market.

I can’t believe we are breaking ground with a new niche nobody has done before – dogs and movies! We are excited to spread the smiles across your whole families faces, furry included, at a K9C near you coming soon!

