The ‘Jurassic Park’ Theme Recreated With Strategically Placed Rubber Chickens and a Blue Bowling Ball

TheCritters, a maker of silly things, quite amusingly created a Rube Goldberg contraption with rubber chickens that were placed at strategic intervals at each level. Then when a blue bowling ball was released, the rolling pressure over each chicken recreated the iconic theme from Jurassic Park.

via Nerdist