Tiny Dinosaurs Made From Plants and Flowers

Raku Inoue, a talented artist who works with natural materials, created “Jurassic Nature”, a series of tiny dinosaurs made from flowers, plants, and branches. Each dinosaur is shown in the photo, along with the materials used to create the distinctive features of each. Inoue stated that although he’s been very busy as of late, he just felt like putting this little project together.

Life have been very busy lately with many exciting projects in the pipeline. I’m super pumped to sharing them with you when the time is right but in the mean time, here is a little series featuring dinosaurs. ’cause why not!

via My Modern Met