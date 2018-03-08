On an tasty episode of their The Super Slow Show , Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of 6,000 lbs of red gelatin being poured out of a wooden box and slow motion footage of Gruchy jumping onto a giant pile of jiggly green gelatin.

