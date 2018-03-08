On an tasty episode of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of 6,000 lbs of red gelatin being poured out of a wooden box and slow motion footage of Gruchy jumping onto a giant pile of jiggly green gelatin.
