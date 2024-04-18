Julia Child Cooks a Kid-Friendly Spaghetti Recipe on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ in 1974

David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood recalled the wonderful day in 1974 when the legendary Julia Child appeared on the show to cook “Spaghetti Marco Polo”, a very kid-friendly spaghetti dish with him and Fred Rogers. He remembered how genial and funny she was, how much she loved cooking, and how the dish she made that day was really good.

In 1974, Julia Child visited Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood during episode 1354. In the episode, she showed the children how to practice safe cooking by using one of her own recipes called “Spaghetti Marco Polo.”