An Orchestral Version of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ Performed by Peter Hook and Bastien Marshal

Joy Division co-founder and bassist Peter Hook performed an orchestral version of the band’s seminal hit “Love Will Tear Us Apart” with singer Bastien Marshall of The Detachments on vocals, Martin Rebelski on piano, and Abigail Davies on cello, collectively known as Joy Division Orchestrated. The song is off the group’s Dreams album release.

With vocalists, musicians and artists from Joy Division Orchestrated, Peter Hook and musical director Tim Crooks’ first EP of tracks from the show, the four track “Dreams” EP is released via Townsend Music on Friday 1st October 2021 digitally and on streaming networks.

Here’s “A Means To An End”, which is another track off the album.

via b3ta