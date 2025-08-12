How Joshua Schacter Turned His Plotter Mistakes Into His Own Unique Art

Entrepreneur Joshua Schacter gave an amusing TED Talk, where he spoke about all the mistakes that he made using plotter machines and even provided video evidence of his errors. He also talked about how he began to embrace these errors, turning them into his own unique art.

Sharing his accidental journey to viral fame, digital pioneer Joshua Schachter reveals how programming a robot to make deliberate mistakes in otherwise deeply satisfying plotter art sparked millions of views (and hilariously strong reactions).

Joshua Schacter Plotter Art