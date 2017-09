Conan O’Brien shared an unaired “ Scraps ” clip from an episode of Conan where he asked associate producer Jordan Schlansky come out on stage dressed as Spock and improvise why Star Wars is superior to Star Trek . The plan was to have Conan interrupt him, but Jordan brilliantly continued for a full seven minutes.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!