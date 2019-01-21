A Young Jordan Peele Advocates Against Smoking in Unaired 1995 PSA for ‘Smoke Free Class of 2000’

In 1995, actor and director Jordan Peele took part in a nationwide consortium of student advocates who were seeking to make the United States a smoke-free country by the year 2000. In order to promote this ambitious quest, Peele along with fellow actors William Hernandez, Ola Creston and two others created a four minute public service announcement (PSA) explaining why smoking was harmful and offered some helpful advice for kids to constructively deal with the issue. Peele spotlights one group of students who made a real difference in their town.

Kids in one Massachusetts town used to buy cigarettes for machines like this but four school girls put a stop to that by learning about the legislative process and demanding change. …it all started with their teacher who taught the girls about tobacco and the danger cigarettes posed to their friends and family knowing many kids get cigarettes from machines they made a decision to do something about it.