A Handmade Analog Style Wooden Jukebox That Reads Playable Music From Printed Magnetic Cards

In answering a family challenge requiring all Christmas gifts to be homemade, Utah designer Christopher Patty created a really cool wooden jukebox that reads and plays music from printed cards for his dad. While the exterior appears very analog, there was some simple, but clever engineering that went inside.

The idea has proved to be so popular on social media, that Patty is getting ready to start a fundraising campaign in order to sell these jukeboxes – now called Jook – online

