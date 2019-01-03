A Handmade Analog Style Wooden Jukebox That Reads Playable Music From Printed Magnetic Cards

In answering a family challenge requiring all Christmas gifts to be homemade, Utah designer Christopher Patty created a really cool wooden jukebox that reads and plays music from printed cards for his dad. While the exterior appears very analog, there was some simple, but clever engineering that went inside.

This year my family decided that each of our presents had to be handmade, so this is what I made for my dad. pic.twitter.com/Nc5aIIWVt3 — ? Chris Patty ? (@ChrisJPatty) December 26, 2018

This is what it looks like inside. There's a raspberry pi that runs the software, and then just a card reader in the lid. pic.twitter.com/v8QG3ZQAy4 — ? Chris Patty ? (@ChrisJPatty) December 27, 2018

Here's some screenshots of the software I built to make the cards. You just paste in the Spotify URI and it pulls the album art and info and then generates printable sheets you can give to a local printer. pic.twitter.com/HF6q3ccPgT — ? Chris Patty ? (@ChrisJPatty) December 27, 2018

The idea has proved to be so popular on social media, that Patty is getting ready to start a fundraising campaign in order to sell these jukeboxes – now called Jook – online

UPDATE: I'm putting together a Kickstarter for these boxes. Don't worry, I'm still open-sourcing the software and box designs, but I'm hoping to be able to provide pre-built boxes for the less DIY-inclined. Signup below, or follow @the_jookbox for updates https://t.co/7s9CmjrEJ0 — ? Chris Patty ? (@ChrisJPatty) January 2, 2019

